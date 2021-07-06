President Tsai extends warm welcome to newly-appointed Haitian Ambassador

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed the newly-appointed Haitian Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn on Tuesday.

Tsai extended a warm welcome to Penn on the behalf of the Taiwanese government and expressed her wish for a deepening partnership between the two nations.

In her speech, President Tsai pointed out that April 2021 marked 65 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

“Taiwan and Haiti have continued to have close exchanges in the past few years in the fields of health care, agriculture and education, and cooperated on various infrastructure programs with significant results,” President Tsai remarked.

The past year had also seen both nations standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the face of the pandemic.

With its multilateral partners, Taiwan, in September 2020, organized the first Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) for Latin America and the Caribbean whilst welcoming Haiti’s participation.

President Tsai also took the opportunity to thank Haitian President Jovenel Moïse once again for his speech in support of Taiwan’s international participation at the UN General Assembly last year, and asked Penn to convey Taiwan’s gratitude and greetings to President Moïse.

“Ambassador Penn is young, promising, and boasts outstanding performance in the public and private sectors,” President Tsai commented on Penn.

“Penn’s visit to Taiwan highlights the importance that Haiti places on the friendship between the two countries.”

Penn replaces Hérve Denis, who served as the Haitian Ambassador to Taiwan for three months beginning January 2021.