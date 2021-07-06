27 new local infections, 17 deaths confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 27 new local infections, 2 imported COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,088.

The new cases reported that day include 17 men and 10 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 70. They began showing symptoms between June 10 and July 5.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 14 cases, New Taipei City reported 11 cases, while Pingtung County and Changhua County both reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 17 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 14 men and 3 women. According to the CECC, their infection symptoms developed between May 16 and July 2.

They tested positive between May 19 and July 5, and their deaths were reported between June 28 and July 5.

The CECC reported that among the 13,831 cases recorded between May 11 and July 4, 11,180 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 80.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, two imported cases from the United States and Indonesia were reported today.

Both had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

Case 15180 is a Taiwanese boy in his teens who returned from the U.S. on July 4. He was asymptomatic when he arrived in Taiwan but began developing an abnormal sense of smell and taste on July 5 while in quarantine.

His infection was confirmed today and possible contacts are being investigated by the CECC.

Case 15185 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who returned from Indonesia on June 30.

He tested negative on arrival but began developing a fever, muscle pains, and a runny nose on July 4.

He was subsequently tested a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

All passengers from the same flight have been tested and are currently under quarantine.

As of press time, 15,088 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,189 imported cases, 13,846 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 706 people have died.