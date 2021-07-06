籲民眾別在泳池留「痕跡」　美國CDC曝超狂動畫看板 | U.S. CDC horrifies Twitter with graphic ‘diarrhea’ GIF

【看CP學英文】美國疾病管制與預防中心 (U.S. CDC) 一向善用推特呼籲民眾接種疫苗、更新疫情資訊或是提供健康資訊。

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has always utilized Twitter to encourage public vaccination, give updates on the pandemic, and provide health-related information.

然而，近日美國CDC發佈推文呼籲民眾「腹瀉請勿游泳」，搭配GIF描繪小女孩滑下滑水道，背後留下褐色痕跡，引網友熱議。

However, a recent graphic tweet from the CDC advised people against “swimming if sick with diarrhea” along with a GIF illustrating a girl leaving a brown trail behind after sliding on a waterslide.

貼文寫道，「無論大人或小孩，腹瀉請勿游泳。一人腹瀉，整池遭殃」，提醒民眾此行為將帶來嚴重後果。

“Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool,” indicated the tweet, warning people about the catastrophic consequences of such behavior.

Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

此篇推文一出，網友廣泛轉發，留言更是超過數千則，其中竟然有網友提到自己確實遇過類似經驗，但大多數網友則是對於太過具體、寫實的gif諷刺地回覆：「真是謝謝CDC製作這張GIF」。更有人開玩笑的提問，「如果大家都有戴口罩呢？」和「腹瀉可以打棒球嗎？」

The animated tweet immediately received widespread attention and went viral online with more than 2,000 comments.

Social media users quickly piled on the discussion of whether the GIF was necessary with one tweeting that he actually related to the tweet due to a similar encounter.

Yet, most users sarcastically replied, “Thanks for the poop slide gif CDC.”

Others poked fun at the tweet questioning, “What if everyone in the pool is wearing a mask?”

Some also commented, “Eagerly awaiting the CDC guidance on playing baseball with diarrhea.”

Eagerly awaiting the CDC guidance on playing baseball with diarrhea. Is it okay as long as we don't slide into bases? — Alex S. (@Alex_94706) July 1, 2021

美國CDC似乎無動於衷，隔日也再次發佈推文，提醒民眾「不得同時腹瀉與游泳」，也呼籲保持衛生游泳習慣。

Unfazed, the CDC posted another tweet the next day reiterating that “diarrhea and swimming don’t mix” and emphasizing the importance of healthy swimming.