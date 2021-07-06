Taipei Huannan Market resumes operation after 3-day suspension

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei Huannan Market (環南市場) resumed operation on Tuesday after three days of emergency closure.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), and CEO of the Hospital of Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) were present for an inspection earlier that day.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was also in attendance after finishing the municipal administrative meeting.

“Measures on reducing the flow of people are on track,” Chen confirmed afterward.

Porters are also divided into different subdivisions, distinguished by the color of their uniforms, Chen said, adding that this will accelerate the response to emergency situations.

He also indicated that the positive test result rate has been reduced in the Huannan Market neighborhood, showing the effects of proper management.

Huang explained that another PCR screening will take place at Taipei Municipal Shuang Yuan Junior High School (雙園國中) on Thursday at a larger scale for the vendors, staff, and those who have not yet been tested.

In addition, a network using a vaccine pass to monitor entries will launch on July 15, making it easier for authorities to be involved once the system is digitalized.

“On that note, the central and Taipei city government will work together,” Chen added.

“We have to be patient,” he encouraged, acknowleding that though it has been hard for the vendors to make a living, he believes that mechanisms are improving.

In response to the resumption of the market, Lin Sheng-tung (林勝東), the president of Huannan Autonomy, stated, “Our job is to focus on eliminating the virus.”

Lin had previously issued a statement on Monday criticizing Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) and City Council Member Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) for saying that the emergency closure of Huannan Market should remain as 7 days instead of being reduced to 3 days.