CECC credits false report of missing traveler to airport system blunder

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Deputy leader of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) confirmed on Tuesday that the previously reported missing traveler, Li Tai-ying (李泰穎), was in fact accounted for.

He credited the blunder to an unintentional false record of the quarantine hotel listed on Taichung’s airport system.

The Department of Civil Affairs of Taipei City Government had issued a statement previously reporting a man traveling from Hong Kong to Taiwan missing.

It later turned out to be a false alarm as the man had been staying at the government-run, Yangmingshan quarantine facility.

Chen explained today that Li had first signed up for a quarantine hotel in Taichung when he was going through immigration.

However, he didn’t check in, saying that he couldn’t afford the cost.

With assistance from the airport, he was then transferred to the centralized quarantine facility but left a false record of the quarantine hotel in Taichung on the airport immigration system.

The Department of Civil Affairs emphasized that the man was under the arrangement of the Taichung City Government when he went through immigration.

This has caused the public to cast doubts on the communication among local governments.

Chen indicated that this can be avoided by manually correcting the system as the airport implements border entry restrictions.

He also added, “For any missing cases, it is obvious that both the central and local government tried to find them as soon as possible.”

CECC emphasized that authorities involved have already come up with coping mechanisms after discussions.

In the future, travelers might not be able to go through immigration if related information is not completed on the system.