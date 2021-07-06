KYMCO, Taiwan Taxi to equip B2B delivery fleet with Ionex

TAIPEI (The China Post) — KYMCO (光陽) last week announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan Taxi (台灣大車隊) to equip the 26,000 two-wheeler delivery fleet operated by its subsidiary GBG Express (全球快遞) with Ionex electric motorcycles.

“KYMCO Ionex is the leading EV turnkey solution that empowers all businesses and governments to go electric,” Allen Ko (柯勝峯), Chairman of KYMCO Group said.

“The partnership with Taiwan Taxi is another important testament of KYMCO’s commitment to lead the world in bringing the electric era to every rider,” he added, stressing that the partnership with KYMCO creates a win-win situation for everyone.

GBG Express is the largest B2B delivery company in Taiwan with 40,000 corporate clients from more than 100 industries, including most of Taiwan’s leading online retailers.

Gary Lin, Chairman of Taiwan Taxi Group, remarked that “(This partnership) demonstrates our continuous efforts to seek new opportunities to better service our riders and customers, as well as to build an environmentally sustainable transport network with leading strategic partners and pioneering technologies.”

An integral part of the partnership will be KYMCO’s deployment of dedicated Ionex battery swapping stations at GBG Express operation centers across Taiwan.

Both companies will jointly develop Ionex electric vehicles optimized for delivery purposes and promote viable incentive schemes to accelerate EV adoption of GBG Express’s rider partners.

KYMCO is on an accelerating path to building the largest battery-swapping network in Taiwan. With the addition of the in-house battery swapping stations deployed for GBG Express, the partnership aims to electrify more than 50% of the 26,000 GBG Express rider partners to Ionex electric vehicles by 2023.

Taiwan Taxi is the largest taxi service company in Taiwan, managing 22,000 taxis, servicing 350,000 customers per day and accounting for 24% total market share. Beyond taxi services, Taiwan Taxi has used advanced technologies to build upon its vast network of taxis to provide services that take care of the daily needs of both consumers and businesses.