Health Minister reveals little on possibly lifting level 3 restrictions on July 12

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih Chung (陳時中) expressed his hopes on Tuesday that after July 12, the pandemic situation will be mostly under control.

However, he emphasized that it is still unclear if Taiwan will be able to ease off of level 3 restrictions by July 12.

He then mentioned that indoor dining restrictions will soon be lifted if Taiwan is able to maintain a low number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Chen said he believes that Taiwan has a long road ahead, but is determined that Taiwan is slowly getting the pandemic under control.

Taiwan confirmed 27 new local infections today and 17 deaths.