Taipei City councilor identifies error in new vaccination appointment system trial

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) observed on Tuesday an error in the vaccination appointment system as she successfully arranged an appointment despite her ineligibility for vaccination.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced today that the vaccination appointment system will go online soon, and individuals in vaccination priority groups 9 and 10 will be able to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

However, Hsu tested the system and claimed to identify an error since she successfully booked an appointment though she was not categorized as Group 9 or 10 (with life-threatening conditions or aged 50-64) according to her Facebook post.

She also mentioned that her fellow councilor Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧) was instead unable to arrange an appointment for her young friend with a life-threatening condition.

In her Facebook post, Hsu sarcastically questioned her eligibility for vaccine registration, asking, “Or maybe I’m sick and I am not aware?

She emphasized that she was aware the system only serves for individuals to register their “intention” to receive vaccination, yet still questioned whether the errors would prevent those in need from registering in this “long-awaited” system by Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

In response to Hsu’s concern, CECC Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) suggested that errors might occur mainly to Group 9, not Group10.

He pointed out that individuals would receive notification as long as they are eligible on the NHI list and called on ineligible individuals not to register for fear of burdening the system.

She later revealed that she had already canceled the appointment, leaving them for those who are truly eligible.