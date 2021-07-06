Mayor Ko reports household infections on the rise with 13 confirmed cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) reported that 13 of the 14 cases reported in Taipei on Tuesday are a result of household transmissions.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had confirmed 27 local cases and 17 deaths today; of the 27 cases, 14 were from Taipei.

Ko explained later today that the number of confirmed cases in Taipei dropped rapidly at first, but the pace plateaued starting from a week ago.

With last week’s large-scale PCR testing, unknown cases were recorded. Thus, the number of confirmed cases each day did not drop as fast as expected.

Ko also mentioned that in addition to the markets, the biggest issue of pandemic prevention in Taipei is household infections.

He remarked that there was a case in Taipei, where 13 people in a family became infected.

One member contracted the virus when they were outside, and the rest were all infected at home.

Ko noted that even if everyone is staying at home right now, one should still be cautious of household infections as there are still numerous cases in Taipei.