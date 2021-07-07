Medical interns now on Taiwan’s priority vaccine list: MOE

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) announced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) is now giving medical interns priority to publicly funded COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical interns are encouraged to get the first dose of the vaccine two to three weeks before their internship begins, the MOE said.

They added that they had previously asked the MOHW to grant medical and nursing interns priority to COVID-19 vaccines, to which the MOHW was quick to agree.

The MOE then requested for all colleges with medical departments to provide a list of interns to all medical institutions by late June.

Other hospital interns who are involved in different programs will also have priority of getting vaccinated over the general public.

Medical interns are additionally given the option to go to pharmacies, clinics, or public hospitals to get vaccinated.

Colleges and universities are required to register their medical students for vaccination in advance so they can ensure that all medical interns will be vaccinated before their internships begin, the MOE added.