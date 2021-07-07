President Tsai hopes to reach 25% vaccination rate before end of July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Tuesday that she is hoping to raise the vaccination rate to 20% to 25% before the end of July.

Tsai stated that the pandemic situation in Taiwan slowed down significantly in the past few days, and the government will continue to work with local authorities to control the pandemic.

In terms of vaccine supply, Tsai pointed out that the government will track the progress of delayed vaccine orders.

She explained that 620,000 doses of the ordered AZ vaccine will arrive tomorrow.

The Japanese government has also donated 1.13 million doses of AZ vaccines to Taiwan, which will arrive on Wednesday as well.

The two shipments combined will see Taiwan with more than 7 million doses of vaccines, Tsai said.

At the same time, the government is also negotiating with major vaccine manufacturers for future vaccine orders.

Tsai mentioned that Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電) are actively pushing for the purchase and donation of the BNT vaccines to the government.

Tsai also noted that citizens should utilize the vaccine application system designed by the Executive Yuan (行政院) Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

For citizens who prefer in-person registration, vaccination appointments can be made at local pharmacies, convenience stores, and district public health centers.

Tsai remarked that by the end of July, the vaccination rate should hopefully increase from 10% to between 20% and 25%.

She encouraged citizens to set aside the brand of vaccine and vaccinate as soon as possible, for doing so can greatly improve Taiwan’s pandemic situation.