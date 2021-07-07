Elders above 68 in Taipei can now register for vaccinations online

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Tuesday that elders over 68 years old and indigenous people over 55 years old will be open to online appointments for vaccination on Thursday.

The current age restriction on vaccines depends on the result of total appointments made at this point, Ko said, adding that if there is to be any vacancy, they will consider adjusting the policy to allow younger citizens for vaccination.

He also mentioned that starting from Wednesday, vaccine appointments can be canceled at any time before the appointment through the website.

In addition, Ko pointed out that it would save everyone from trouble if the public places their appointments online instead of phone calls.

Taipei City has allowed elderlies above 70 years old to make online appointments for vaccination at 8 am on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) indicated that nearly 18,000 elderlies have successfully signed up within the first hour and the number reached 44,000 before 3 pm.

Up to 72% of the elderlies have made their appointments in Taipei, Tsai said.

Borough chiefs have also been inquiring whether phone reservations are still considered acceptable at this point.

In response, Tsai said that since the timing of the two rounds of vaccination is closely arranged, elderlies above 70 years old who are incapable of making online appointments, as well as those above 68 years old, can phone the district office to sign up from 9 am to 5 pm on July 12 and 13.

The office will later inform them of the hospital in charge of the vaccination for July 15, Tsai said.