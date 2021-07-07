Formosa Plastics Corp apologizes for Linyuan Petrochemical Plant fire

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台灣塑膠公司) apologized to residents near its Linyuan Petrochemical Plant (林園石化廠) as a fire broke out at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department was immediately notified and arrived at the scene as soon as they received an alert.

FPC reported that the fire was extinguished at 2:59 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The source of the fire has yet to be identified, and the company apologized for causing any trouble to the residents living in the area.

The Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau (高雄市政府環境保護局) reported the FPC for violating Article 32 of the Air Pollution Law which saw it being fined NT$450,000.

FPC explained that at 2:21 a.m., the Linyuan Plant’s polypropylene plant (PP) that was in a storage tank caught on fire.

The on-site personnel immediately turned on the sprinkler system and alerted the local fire department.

Since the PP still has inventory, the company will not be affected that much. However, the incident will still be under investigation.

The Formosa Plastic stock’s price fell over 1.4% from NT$105 after the fire happened.