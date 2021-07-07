Taiwanese man cause silly misunderstanding ordering Chinese rolls and dumpling

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Clay oven rolls (燒餅) and fried dumplings are both popular dishes at Chinese breakfast stalls; yet, the two are usually served separately.

On that note, you might want to state it clearly as you place your orders.

A post on the internet about a Taiwanese man’s Chinese breakfast experience at a local stall has recently gone viral.

In the post, the man explained that he wanted one clay oven roll and five fried dumplings (一份燒餅加五個煎餃). However, as he was ordering in Chinese, he said to the vendor, “One clay oven roll with fried dumplings of five.” (一份燒餅加煎餃五個)

The vendor then appeared stunned and immediately asked if the man was sure of his choice.

However, seeing nothing wrong with the order, the social media user said he confirmed it and added that he would like it with soy sauce and sweet chili sauce.

“But not too salty, please,” he later amended.

When his order was served, the man burst out in laughter as the vendor did exactly as he ordered, putting five fried dumplings in one clay oven roll.

In Chinese, the word “and” (加) and the word “to put something in between” (夾) are both pronounced as “chia”; therefore, the vendor created the abnormal new dish.

The man later commented that the order tasted a bit too moist.

“It was a pity because they have one of the best rolls here, but now it seemed like I somehow discovered a hidden dark cuisine,” he joked.

The post amused many as they commented, “New option added to the menu!” and “Is this a new food trend?”

Some also viewed the situation from the perspective of the vendor and commented, “Chef: Why would God challenge me early in the morning?” while another quickly followed with, “Man: Why would God punish me early in the morning?”