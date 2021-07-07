Messy but free PCR tests at Taipei hospitals draws backlash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese queuing for free PCR tests early Wednesday morning complained that the registration procedure was slightly “unorganized.”

Those who hoped to get their tests at the Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch (台北聯合醫院中興院區) later remarked that the “unorganized procedures” were soon back on track.

Starting today, seven hospitals in Taipei City have started to offer free PRC tests.

These hospitals include Taipei City Hospital Heping Fuyou Branch (和平婦幼院區), Zhongxing Branch, Renai Branch (仁愛院區), Yangming Branch (陽明院區), Zhongxiao Branch (忠孝院區), Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital (關渡醫院) and Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital (萬芳醫院).

The testing area at the Zhongxing Branch originally designated for rapid tests is now labeled with a sign that reads “PCR Test.”

Individuals can arrange an appointment online, select a preferred date and time slot, and check in at the site.

Once completing the check-in procedure, individuals will be guided to a seating area, and wait for their queue numbers to be called.

After receiving a test, individuals can receive the results via text message.

One of the individuals interviewed by local Chinese-language media expressed that she was queueing up early on the first day because she lives near Nanjichang Night Market (南機場夜市), one of the hot spots, and decided to have herself examined.

Another individual mentioned that he lives near Huannan Market (環南市場) and was concerned about having contracted the virus and thus showed up early for a test.

Taipei City Government announced that each hospital has the capacity to conduct 320 tests per day adding up to 2,240 in a total of seven hospitals.

The eligibility is not exclusive to Taipei citizens, and all individuals intending to undergo a test can find more information online.