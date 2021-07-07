Senior diplomat becomes AIT’s first female director

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT, 美國在台協會) announced on Tuesday that Sandra Oudkirk (孫曉雅) will succeed Brent Christensen (酈英傑) as director of the AIT in the summer of 2021, making Oudkirk AIT’s first female director.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) welcomed Oudkirk’s appointment, recognizing her as a long-time friend of Taiwan, and expressed appreciation for her deep understanding of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

The ministry has also expressed hope for continued partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. under Oudkirk’s leadership, building on the solid foundation laid by previous AIT directors.

Oudkirk is a native of Tampa, Florida, Oudkirk graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and is proficient in Mandarin Chinese and Turkish.

She boasts years of diplomatic experience under her belt, including 30 years at the United States Foreign Service.

Beginning May 2019, Oudkirk served at the Bureau of East Asian & Pacific Affairs as U.S. Senior Official for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

The years 2017 and 2018 saw Oudkirk serving as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Threat Finance and Sanctions in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

The AIT was established in 1979 when Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, and the Taiwan Relations Act was enacted to maintain unofficial ties with Taiwan.

The AIT has since been viewed as the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan.