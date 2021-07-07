Taiwan confirms another 39 local infections, 9 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 39 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case and 9 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,128.

The new cases reported that day include 21 men and 18 women with the youngest being under 10 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 26 and July 6.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 14 cases, New Taipei City reported 14 cases, while Taoyuan City listed 11 cases.

Meanwhile, 9 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 4 men and 5 women. According to the CECC, they were aged between 40 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and June 27.

They tested positive between May 18 and June 29, and their deaths were reported between July 3 and July 5.

The CECC reported that among the 13,862 cases recorded between May 11 and July 5, 11,277 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 81.4% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case from Thailand was reported today.

Case 15208 is a Taiwanese woman in her forties who recently returned on July 4.

She had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and was asymptomatic on arrival.

She was tested at the airport and sent to a centralized quarantine center; her infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have listed all 7 passengers seated within two rows of her as possible contacts and all are currently under quarantine as well.

As of press time, 15,128 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,190 imported cases, 13,885 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 715 people have died.