New batch of 626,000 AZ vaccines arrives in Taiwan today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) stated on Wednesday via Facebook that the 626,000 doses of AZ vaccine purchased by the government are expected to arrive in the evening.

The vaccines were loaded on a China Airlines cargo aircraft earlier and have departed from Bangkok.

This week, the total number of vaccines arriving will exceed 7 million doses, taking those donated by diplomatic allies into account.

Su reiterated that the government centralized system for vaccine registration has been introduced yesterday, and encouraged the ninth and tenth category of the vaccination priority list to sign up and wait for the follow-ups through text messages.

“Despite the hardships we face under the global pandemic, the government still spares no effort to negotiate for more (vaccine) orders,” Su stressed.

“By all means, we will keep on working to have more people protected through vaccination as soon as possible,” he said.

Taiwan remains under level three alert to date; thus, vaccine purchases have become an issue that attracts the public’s attention more than ever.