Japan media lashes out at Taiwan opposition for flouting vaccine rules

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japanese media Toyo Keizai ONLINE (東洋経済オンライン) on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) for allegedly disregarding Taiwan’s vaccine priority system.

Keizai ONLINE reported on the previous violation of vaccination policies by Good Liver Clinic (好心肝診所) and Dianthus Pediatric Clinic (小禾馨診所) raised heated discussions in Taiwan to support its argument.

They also alleged that KMT members have been vaccinated with AZ, neglecting the priority system.

Social media users then generated images with the KMT party members inspired by the “Ginyu Force (ギニュー特戦隊)“ from the Japanese comic “Dragonball (ドラゴンボール)”, and the members were then dubbed as the “AZ Force.” with AZ standing for AstraZeneca.

The image of the “AZ Force” soon went viral in Japan and Toyo Keizai ONLINE (東洋経済オンライン) further accused the members of the “AZ Force” of flouting vaccine rules.

In addition to members of the “AZ Force,” the publication lashed out at Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀), a former member of the Legislative Yuan.

The report pointed out that Chang was “hard for the Japanese to forget” due to his remarks when Japan donated the AZ vaccines.

Chang had said at the time, “If Japan really donates [the vaccines], please donate BNT or Moderna. Taiwan should not receive the AZ vaccines that Japanese people do not want.”

Chang also stated that the “Taiwanese are vaccine beggars.”

However, Chang was already vaccinated with the AZ vaccine on May 28, which led the Taiwanese government to launch a probe, imposing fines of NT$300,000 and NT$15,000 on the vaccination hospital and Chang respectively.