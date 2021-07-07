CECC Advisor apologizes for statement on COVID death case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) apologized on Wednesday for his previous statement crediting high COVID-19 death rates to signing DNRs (Do not resuscitate).

Chang mentioned earlier at the press conference on Monday that over 20% of the domestic death cases of COVID-19 had the DNR agreements signed by their family members.

This could be one of the reasons that the death rate is relatively higher, Chang had said.

Today, he apologized for his words after it sparked controversy, emphasizing that the DNR signing process requires family members to go through extremely detailed discussions with medical workers to reach their final decisions.

“I am deeply sorry about my misuse of words and the harm I’ve brought when I analyzed the statistics on Monday. The reason why I brought it up was because I noticed that those who signed the agreements took up quite a portion while I was sorting out the cases.”

“I was surprised by the situation and wanted to present it to the public,” he explained.

He indicated that the number of confirmed cases was low last year.

Chang noted that patients could be cured one by one, allowing most to recover despite their symptoms.

If the medical resources are concentrated, it may be possible to avoid deaths under normal conditions, Chang said.

However, there will always be uncertainties when it comes to medical therapies.

Adopting intubation doesn’t guarantee anything. Even if the patients make it, their body conditions and quality of living should still be taken into consideration, and the process may grieve both the patient themselves and their families, Chang confessed.

There has been a significant increase in the number of patients this month, adding to the workload and mental pressure of medical workers.

He thanked the medical workers for their contribution for the past year, adding that as a doctor who used to serve during the SARS era, he knows better than anyone of the difficulties they’re facing.