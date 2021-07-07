在漁光島目擊偷拍事件！德籍武術家出大招制伏男子 | German martial artist rescues Taiwanese woman from being indecently photographed

【看CP學英文】漁光島為臺南熱門觀光景點，以沙灘與日落最為出名，怎料日前卻出現偷拍事件，所幸一位熱心外籍民眾立刻反應，拔刀相助，最後成功讓警方逮捕嫌犯。

Best known for its beach and as a superb sunset spot, Yuguang Island is one of Tainan’s most popular attractions.

However, a photo-sneaking incident occurred recently which shocked many. Luckily, an expat in Taiwan reacted quickly and was able to restrain the man before the police arrived to apprehend him.

德籍武術家江玉山日前目擊中年男子持手機偷拍年輕女性，他在臉書上分享到，自己在確認兩人並不熟識後便出手制止，但男子態度惡劣，甚至一度否認偷拍。

German martial artist Hisham Al-Haroun explained in a Facebook post that he had witnessed a middle-aged man sneaking photos of a young woman sunbathing on his mobile phone.

Al-Haroun first confirmed that the two weren’t acquainted and then demanded the man to stop. The man then became ill-mannered and denied he was sneaking photos.

江玉山表示他快速的取下男子口罩，要求現場民眾拍下其長相並報警，男子隨即出現攻擊行為，他在不得已的情況下行使擒拿術，將男子壓制在地。

Al-Haroun explained that he then snapped the face mask off the man and requested others to photograph his appearance and call the police.

The man soon became aggressive and left Al-Haroun no choice but to tackle him to the ground using his special training.

江玉山描述年輕女子受到驚嚇而發抖哭泣，他也一同在現場等待警方抵達。

The helpful expat said he could see that the woman was frightened, shivering, and sobbing, so he accompanied her as she awaited the police’s arrival.

江玉山於臉書詳述事件經過，獲得近百則留言，網友對其見義勇為的行徑表達讚賞，他最後更是問道：「如果這種事情發生在各位的妻女身上怎麼辦？」，呼籲應該重視此類事件。

The Facebook post soon attracted over a hundred comments, with social media users unanimously praising his courageous deed.

He also stressed the importance of avoiding similar incidents by questioning: “What if that happened to your wife or daughter, to your beloved ones?”