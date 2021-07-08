廣東經典白糖糕來自他們家　輝煌家族事業締造糕點傳奇 | Fourth generation pastry maker carries on 163-year-old cake recipe

【看CP學英文】倫教糕為中式傳統點心，由白糖發酵而成。此種點心起源於歡姐倫教糕糕餅店，而目前這個家族企業為梁桂歡 (Liang Guifen)接管。

Lunjiao cake is a traditional Chinese pastry made with fermented sugar, and the popular dessert is founded by Huanjie Lunjiao Cake shop, currently run by Liang Guifen.

梁桂歡家族的糕餅店起源於中國廣東省順德，經歷163年的歷史，至今傳至梁桂歡已是第四代。

From Shunde in Guangdong, China, Liang is the fourth generation successor of the 163-year-old shop.

她分享製作工法時提到製作倫教糕絕非易事。

In sharing the process behind her baking process, she remarked that the pastry is difficult to make.

她表示，「首先要做的是洗米和將其浸泡在水中，整個過程需要從下午開始至凌晨兩點。」

“We start washing and soaking rice into water, from the afternoon to 2 a.m. the next morning,” she began.

她解釋道，「再來是磨米，加入糖還有酵母，靜置24小時等待發酵。倫教糕蒸熟之後還得放涼，這樣味道才好」。

“Then we need to grind the rice, add sugar and yeast, and wait for another 24 hours for it to ferment. After steaming the cake, we need to make sure it cools down; that way, it will taste much better,” Liang said.

梁桂歡近年也持續開發新產品，例如馬來糕、桂花糕、紅豆糕和杏仁糕等。

She has also experimented with new products in recent years, such as Cantonese sponge cake, osmanthus cake, red bean cake, and almond cake.

她強調自家糕點營養又健康。

She added that the pastries are all nutritious and healthy.

梁桂歡表示自己與母親一樣，對糕點愛不釋手，小時候向父親、祖父學習製作糕點，總是樂在其中。

Liang explained that like her mother, she likes eating cakes very much. As a child, she also enjoyed learning how to make the cake with her father and grandfather.

梁桂歡家中有四個手足，她說只有自己願意接手家族事業因為當時賣糕餅賺不了什麼錢。

With four siblings, she admitted that no one except her wanted to take over the family business as making pastries was not as profitable then.

她回憶道當年接管家族事業之際，請父親放心將糕點業交給自己。

She recalled the moment she took over the family business asking her dad to trust her.

她還記得當時向父親保證「我會做得更好的」。

“I will do it better than you,” Liang recalled her reassurance to her father.

之後糕餅店聲名遠播，來自香港、澳門、上海、北京的旅客都到了店裡光顧。

As her business gained fame, Liang noticed that many tourists from Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, and Beijing came to buy her pastries.

梁桂歡的點心如今在廣東極富盛名， 聽聞顧客遠道而來只為了一嚐滋味，她表示心懷感激。

Now the owner of one of the most popular desserts in Guangdong, Liang said she always feel grateful when customers tell her they came far away just to try her pastries.

梁桂歡的事業不斷擴張，目前坐擁中國四家分店和三處工廠，並與六個經銷商合作。

Liang’s business continues to expand and currently has four branches, three factories, and six distributors in China.