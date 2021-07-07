WVa gov hands out third $1M prize in vaccine giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice handed out the third $1 million prize for residents who have received coronavirus vaccines.

The Republican governor presented Heather Coburn of Princeton with a ceremonial check on Wednesday.

Coburn happens to work at a Bluefield car dealership owned by Bill Cole. Cole is a former Republican state Senate president who lost to Justice in the 2016 gubernatorial race. Justice won the race as a Democrat before switching to the GOP a year later.

Cole also attended Wednesday’s ceremony.

Two younger vaccinated residents, Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg, were announced earlier Wednesday as winners of college scholarships as part of the latest drawing. The scholarships include tuition, room and board, and books.

Residents from Clendenin and Fairmont also were presented with pickup trucks by the governor.

Residents can still sign up for four other drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. The final drawing will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.

The state’s mask mandate ended on June 20, which was the first day of the drawing.

Previous $1 million prizes were won by Karen Foley of Mineral Wells and Sharon Turner of Morgantown.

