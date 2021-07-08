Taiwanese reveals new ‘paint job’ on unfortunate car

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It is common that a car parked on the side of the road may be littered with “some” bird droppings, but a recent photo on Facebook showed that sometimes it could be more extreme.

A social media user recently posted a photo on Facebook asking, “how much do these birds hate this car?”

In the photo, a dark blue SUV parked on the side of the road was covered entirely with bird droppings.

Not only the roof, but the hood, the windshield, and even the windows were covered with the birds’ feces.

The whole car was “painted” with droppings, and no spot was spared. Although other cars in the photo also had bird droppings, their situations were not as severe as the dark blue SUV.

The picture went viral on the Internet, attracting more than 22,000 likes.

One social media user commented, “I don’t have the courage to open the door…” while another remarked playfully, “the best paint; so natural and artistic.”