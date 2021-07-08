President Tsai pledges continued partnership with Haiti after president assassination

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed heartfelt condolences to Haiti after President Jovenel Moïse’s death and pledged continued partnership between the two nations on Thursday.

The Haitian president was assassinated in his home in the early hours of July 7, local time, while First Lady Martine Moïse was severely wounded in the attack.

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has since taken to Twitter to express her condolences.

“On behalf of the people & government of Taiwan, I want to offer my condolences on the death of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time,” President Tsai wrote in a tweet.

Presidential Office Spokesperson (總統府發言人) Xavier Chang (張惇涵) also said Wednesday evening, “President Tsai Ing-wen offers her sincere condolences and grief as we remember President Moïse’s efforts during his term of office to deepen the cooperation between our two countries.”

“We are deeply grateful for his speeches in support of Taiwan’s participation internationally, and hope that President Moïse’s family takes care during this difficult time,” he said.

Chang added, “Taiwan and Haiti share a strong friendship with 65 years of diplomatic relations. At a time when Haiti is struck by this unfortunate event, President Tsai has instructed Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and the Taiwanese embassy in Haiti to offer sincere condolences and grief on behalf of our country, and to continue paying close attention to any further developments.”

Chang also stressed, “It is President Tsai’s wish that Taiwan is a pillar of support for our allies. We pledge to brave the storm together with Haiti and hope that national politics in Haiti will roll out smoothly.”

In addition, Chang also pledged continued partnership in infrastructure projects between the two countries and hoped for peace to be restored as soon as possible for all Haitians.