Taiwan is 31st most powerful passport in the world

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Taiwan passport ascended one place to 31st in the Global Passport Ranking published on Wednesday by Henley & Partners, a residence and citizenship planning firm.

Henley & Partners’ ranking is based on the number of destinations where holders of a certain passport are eligible for entry without a visa and with a preferential or electronic visa.

The data was compiled by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and shows that Taiwan passport holders now enjoy visa-free or preferential visa policies in 146 destinations, tying Mauritius and Saint Lucia.

Compared to last year, the ten highest-ranking passports remain mainly the same.

Japan topped the list for the fourth consecutive year with 193 destinations offering visa-free entry or preferential visas, succeeded by Singapore with 192 countries. South Korea and Germany secured third place with 191.

Besides Asian countries, those in Europe or North America also occupied the list of top ten, including the USA and the UK ranking seventh and Canada and Australia ranking ninth.

Although Hong Kong experiences turmoil in recent years, its passport is still rated as the 18th most powerful. Macau and China are at 32nd and 78th with 145 and 78 destinations respectively.

Passports that trailed all others in the ranking are of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

However, the report also emphasized that the restrictions imposed by countries due to COVID-19 weren’t taken into account, and thus the numbers might not completely reflect reality.

One-third of the countries have imposed border restrictions banning international travelers.

For example, Japanese passport holders now only have access to 80 destinations despite the significant number of 193 countries where holders supposedly are offered access without a visa or with a preferential visa.