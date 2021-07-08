Taipei mayor claims ‘set-up’ of Huannan market fiasco with Freddy Lim

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Wednesday that he was “set up” at Huannan market when legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) berated him.

Speaking with former chairman of Broadcasting Corporation of China (中國廣播公司, BBC) Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), Ko said he was not given enough time to prepare for the event.

In addition, he added that his microphone was unwillingly taken away by Lin Sheng-dong (林勝東), the president of the Huanan Market, though Lin defended him against Lim’s verbal attack.

During the interview, Ko clarified that he was informed 41 people in Huanan Market had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

He explained that he was informed at the last minute that the central government wanted him to address the public on the situation at Huannan market later that day.

However, when he showed up to the meeting, he realized that they already had a microphone prepared for Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to use during the meeting.

Ko added that he had no idea that the Council of Agriculture (農委會, COA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部會, MOEA) would be there as well.

Right after Chen finished his speech, Lim immediately swooped in and started criticizing him, Ko recalled.

It was then that Lin took the microphone from him and defended Ko against Lim’s attack.

Ko didn’t seem to fazed by the experience and concluded that “luckily, he had been doing good deeds,” insinuating that the incident didn’t bring about much harm.

As for Lim’s attack, Ko merely remarked, “Harming others does just as much harm to yourself, so it is always better to do good than harm the people around you.”