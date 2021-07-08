日媒曝全球疫情復甦指數　台灣僅43分排名落後美國 | Taiwan falls behind with 83rd ranking in Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index

【看CP學英文】《日經亞洲》（Nikkei Asia）於週三發布最新「新冠疫情復甦指數」（Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index），而台灣在超過120個國家與地區中位居83名。

Nikkei Asia released its latest COVID-19 Recovery Index on Wednesday, on which Taiwan ranked 83rd out of more than 120 countries and regions.

在此次評比當中，中國以76.5分位居榜首，第二、三名則分別為馬爾他（76分）與波蘭（69分）。

Topping the list with a total score of 76.5 is China, followed by Malta (76.0) and Poland (69.0).

In the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index, a higher ranking indicates that a country or region is closer to recovery with its low numbers of confirmed COVID cases, better vaccination rates and/or less-stringent social distancing measures Read: https://t.co/m1R6U1XtHT#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7sbaVRuTkO — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) July 7, 2021

截至6月30日，台灣以總得分43分排行第83名，落後於美國（27名）、英國（48名）與印度（77名）等國家。

Taiwan ranked 83rd on the list with a score of 43.0 as of June 30, trailing behind countries including the United States (ranked 27th), the United Kingdom (ranked 48th), and India (ranked 77th).

據《日經亞洲》報導，該報在每月底針對120多個國家和地區的防疫工作、疫苗施打情況與社會流動性進行評比排名，排名越高者代表其確診人數較低、疫苗接種率較高，且社交距離等限制較寬鬆，距離疫情復甦更進一步。

According to Nikkei Asia, “the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index ranks more than 120 countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility at the end of each month.”

The website states that “a higher ranking indicates that a country or region is closer to recovery with its low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, better vaccination rates and/or less-stringent social distancing measures.”

「新冠疫情復甦指數」以三大項目（疫情控管能力、疫苗施打情況、社會流動性）與九個子項目為評分標準，為各國與地區打出0到90分的成績。

The index calculates a score between 0 and 90 for each country or region.

The score is the sum of three constituent categories, including infection management, vaccine rollouts, and mobility, with nine subcategories.

此次「新冠疫情復甦指數」使用的資料包括 Our World in Data、谷歌人潮流動報告 （Google COVID-19 Community Reports）、以及牛津COVID-19政府響應追蹤系統（Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker）等資料來源。

Data sources of the index include Our World in Data, Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports, and Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker by Blavatnik School of Government, and the University of Oxford among others.