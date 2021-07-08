蔡英文感謝美國捐贈疫苗　白宮下秒竟刪台灣國旗推文｜White House deletes Taiwan accolade retweeted by President Tsai

【看CP學英文】美國白宮的COVID-19抗疫小組於週四在推特上默默刪除原先點名台灣為疫苗捐贈國之一的推文，而蔡英文總統也在週二轉發了此推文。

The White House COVID-19 Response Team on Thursday deleted their previous accolade about Taiwan’s vaccine donation retweeted on July 6 by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

蔡英文於轉發推文當日寫道：「謝謝美國慷慨的捐贈。我們一定能攜手對抗疫情。」

“Thank you to the U.S. for your generosity. Together, we will beat this pandemic,” the president wrote that day.

國民黨黨主席江啟臣也發文表示：「患難見真情。」卻萬萬沒想到白宮COVID-19抗疫小組推文會因具爭議性的一中政策遭刪除。

“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) added, not knowing that the gentle nod would eventually be deleted because of the controversial “one China” policy.

此推文描述美國總統拜登將美國疫苗與世界各國分享的堅定意志，推文裡中華民國國旗更是與其他國家國旗並列。

The original tweet, which was about U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitment to share vaccines with the world, displayed the flag of the Republic of China among other nation’s national flags.

原推文稱：「目前我們已將約四千萬劑疫苗配送到南韓、墨西哥、加拿大、巴西、台灣、宏都拉斯、哥倫比亞、巴基斯坦、秘魯、厄瓜多爾、馬來西亞以及孟加拉國。」

“So far we have shipped about 40 million doses, including doses to: South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Honduras, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, Malaysia, & Bangladesh,” the original tweet read.

在公開展現中華民國國旗「青天白日滿地紅」一事上，拜登政權與之前領袖的作風截然不同。

The tweet showed a clear departure from the previous administration regarding the display of the flag of the Republic of China (中華民國國旗), also known as the “Blue Sky, White Sun, and a Wholly Red Earth” (青天白日滿地紅).

拜登政權先前明確表態對台政策「將不會有重大改變」，而次日美國白宮的COVID-19抗疫小組便將推文刪除了。一名白宮代表於週二強調說美國並不支持台灣於法理上獨立。

The deleted tweet comes one day after the Biden administration made it clear that there are “no plans to significantly alter” its policy toward Taiwan. A White House official on Tuesday also stressed that the U.S. does not support de jure Taiwan independence.

白宮印太事務協調官坎貝爾（Kurt Campbell）稱，要為台灣的國際參與倡議，同時也要避免與中國發生軍事衝突，在兩者之間達到平衡，才是台美關係的重要核心。

Speaking in an online discussion hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI), White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell further described Taiwan-U.S. relations as a “dangerous balance” between advocating for Taiwan’s role on the global stage and avoiding a military confrontation with China.

除了蔡總統和江主席以外，還有許多台灣民眾看到中華民國國旗與他國並列感到十分光榮，並轉發了白宮的推文。

In addition to President Tsai and Chiang, the original tweet from the White House COVID-19 Response Team was retweeted by many Taiwan residents who expressed their pride at seeing the national flag alongside other countries’ national emblems.