Taiwan launches official vaccine registration platform

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan announced on Thursday that the vaccine registration system has successfully launched as of 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Those who signed up via the platform and who chose AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will receive a message and may be vaccinated as soon as they are made available next week.

Penghu, Ximen, and Matsu Islands were previously the only places that have tried out Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) new system before this morning.

Tang stated that the new vaccination registration system will be available to all over the age of 65.

With a new batch of AZ vaccines arriving in the next two days, Tang reiterated that anyone who was previously registered under the system will be able to get vaccinated within the following week.

She added that those who already registered under the prototype system does not have to register again.

Tang’s system will also be taking registrations from people of the 9th category which are adults around 18 to 64 years old with high-risk health conditions, rare diseases, and severe injuries.

In addition, people of the 10th category which includes adults ranging from the ages of 50 to 64 will also be eligible.

Once the next batch of AZ comes in, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情揮中心) will begin contacting people via SMS to confirm their appointments.

Tang added that the system will be taking registrations every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. which will give the CECC enough time to prepare and organize the vaccines beforehand.

If more people register under the system, the CECC will consider setting up a vaccination station in a larger area.