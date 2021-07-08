July summer electricity price in discussion: MOEA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) announced on Thursday that the implementation of the summer electricity price is still under evaluation.

Under the level three epidemic warning, many in Taiwan are concerned about whether the annually hiked electricity price will be implemented this month.

Lin responded to the issue today at the press conference after the Executive Yuan (行政院) meeting.

He remarked that the MOEA is still evaluating certain elements, including whether the summer electricity price can lower the peak electricity consumption, how much electricity revenue will be reduced by the Taiwan Power Company (台灣電力公司), and the development of the pandemic.

The final decision will be announced as soon as it is confirmed, Lin assured.

He commented that the summer electricity price is an important factor in helping reduce summer electricity consumption.

Lin added that if the summer electricity price is not implemented, the Taiwan Power Company will need to absorb the cost.