Taiwan sees drop with 18 local cases, tally at 15,149

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 18 new local infections, 3 imported COVID-19 cases, and 3 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,149.

The new cases reported that day include 8 men and 10 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 60. They began showing symptoms between July 1 and July 7.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 12 cases while New Taipei City reported 6 cases.

The CECC is still investigating the infection sources of nine cases reported today.

Meanwhile, 3 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 2 men and 1 woman. According to the CECC, they were aged between 60 and 80, and their infection symptoms developed between May 27 and June 14.

They tested positive between May 28 and June 17, and their deaths were reported on July 5 and July 6.

The CECC reported that among the 13,889 cases recorded between May 11 and July 6, 11,456 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 82.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, three imported cases from Thailand, Indonesia, and the U.S. were reported today; all three had submitted negative test results taken 3 days prior to their arrival in Taiwan.

Case 15252 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who recently returned from Thailand on June 23.

He was tested on July 6 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and no other possible contacts have been listed as he was under quarantine.

Case 15253 is an Indonesian migrant fisherman in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on May 10.

He was tested on May 23 when his quarantine period ended but the results came back negative.

As he was preparing to leave Taiwan again, he acquired another test on July 7 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic though the CECC has listed 221 possible contacts, among which 60 are under quarantine and 161 are practicing self-health management.

The last imported case reported today (case 15254) is a Taiwanese teen who arrived in Taiwan on July 6.

She was tested upon arrival and the infection was confirmed today. She is currently asymptomatic and the CECC is investigating possible contacts.

As of press time, 15,149 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,193 imported cases, 13,903 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 718 people have died.