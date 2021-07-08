Level 3 epidemic warning extends till July 26

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced the extension of the level 3 epidemic warning till July 26, while selected industries will enjoy partial re-opening after July 12.

Beginning July 13, restrictions will be partially lifted for selected industries, the CECC announced in its daily press conference on Thursday.

Industries set to re-open partially include the Food and beverages, and tourism industries, among others.

Indoor dining will be allowed in establishments that are able to uphold safety measures, including the implementation of real-name contact tracing, establishing “plum blossom seating” (梅花座), maintaining a safe distance between tables, and the use of segregation boards. The sale of alcoholic beverages will also be restricted, the CECC added.

National parks, scenic spots, theme parks, leisure farms, school track fields, and driver’s eds will be also be partially re-opened, with the implementation of entry control, entry time restriction, and the prohibition of water activities in the facilities.

On the entertainment front, museums, galleries, cinemas, and exhibition venues will also be partially re-opened, but visitors are expected to have their masks on at all times and are encouraged to arrive on time so as to reduce the likelihood of gathering, the CECC said, adding that these venues will also be disinfected after each use.

Meanwhile, libraries will only be opened for the borrowing of books through a counter, while common areas remain closed to the public.

Gyms and sports centers will resume partial operation with the exception of swimming facilities.

Visitors will not be allowed to share sports equipment, which has to be disinfected after each use. Sports instructors are also expected to keep a safe distance from pupils.

Finally, beginning July 13, the public will be allowed to travel domestically in groups of 9 or fewer.

However, accommodation arrangements should still adhere to existing regulations.

While level 3 restrictions will be partially lifted beginning July 13, the public is expected to have their masks on at all times while outdoors, keep a safe distance, adhere to real-name contact tracing, and practice good personal hygiene, the CECC said.

Indoor gatherings are currently limited to 5 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 10.