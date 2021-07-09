Taiwanese woman encounters weird ‘staircase’ order on food delivery platform

TAIPEI (The China Post) — There are many braised food (Lu wei, 滷味) shops in Taiwan, and there are plenty of vendors throughout the streets and the night markets.

Popular among many Taiwanese people, braised food is a favorite for dinner and midnight snacks.

However, though most options on the menu are common enough, one social media user recently encountered an unusual ingredient which she subsequently questioned on the internet.

The woman posted on Facebook claiming that she had wanted to order braised food through a food delivery platform at midnight but found something strange.

One of the ingredient options was listed as “staircase”(樓梯) much to her surprise.

“Staircase” was listed as NT$32 on the food delivery platform, which made her wonder if the store vendor was tired.

Unexpectedly, the post attracted the attention of local gourmets.

Many explained that “staircase” is actually a type of marinated bean curd (蘭花乾).

“Stairs are delicious, only insiders understand, ” said one gourmet.

Other social media users also commented, “the boss is not tired, it is just that you are too simple-minded!”

The gourmets added that “staircase” is a common braised food item in central and southern Taiwan, therefore it is reasonable that northerners may be unfamiliar with the ingredient.

Others chimed in saying they believed that the “staircase” is actually similar to the marinated bean curd, but is not exactly the same.