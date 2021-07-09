廣東名廚曝均安蒸豬烹飪法　需做「這動作」才可入味 | Jun’an steamed pig family recipe continues to impress many

【看CP學英文】 中華飲食文化歷史悠久，而其食譜和烹飪技巧皆代代相傳至今。

Chinese cuisine has always prided itself on its long history, with recipes and culinary skills being passed down through the generations.

「均安大板橋蒸豬」 是中國廣東省傳承百餘年的當地老字號，現由大廚李耀蘇掌舵。

Da Banqiao Steamed Pig (大板橋蒸豬) is a family business in the Guangdong province of China that boasts a history of more than a hundred years.

At the head, helming the business is Li Yaosu (李耀蘇), the current proprietor and chef extraordinaire.

李耀蘇擁有30年的廚藝經驗，在均安鎮賣了一生的蒸豬，在當地小有名氣。

With more than 30 years of experience under his belt, it is no wonder that Li has become some sort of a celebrity chef in the town of Jun’an, where he has been serving whole steamed pigs.

李大廚表示：「我們的廚藝是代代相傳的。」隨後他便開始講解他們的家族名菜「蒸豬」是如何製作而成。

“The cooking skills are passed down from generation to generation,” Li said and began describing the arduous process of creating his family’s famous steamed pig dish.

首先要將豬肉清洗乾淨，好讓大廚大展身手。

To begin with, the pig is soaked and cleaned thoroughly to give the chef a clean canvas to work on.

接著要灑上五香粉和其他食材醃製，廚師還會特別幫豬肉按摩好讓香料入味。醃製完畢後，整頭豬先送入蒸籠蒸上30分鐘，等廚師完成放油步驟再繼續蒸10分鐘。

The pig is cured after being marinated with five-spice powder and other ingredients and given a special massage so as to help the flavors infuse into the meat.

It is then sent whole to the steamer for 40 minutes, but not before undergoing oil extraction at the 30-minute mark.

美味的蒸豬就準備上菜了！

With that, the delicious steamed pig is ready to be served!

李大廚表示：「精緻的香味在口腔裡迴蕩 ，豬肉入口即化，方便老人家享用。」臉上還露出燦爛的笑容。

“The delicate flavor lingers in your mouth after eating. It melts in your mouth and so it’s easy for older people to chew,” Li remarked with a broad grin.

如今國際邊境逐漸開放，距離能夠出國大開殺戒的日子已越來越近，指日可待。

Now that national borders are slowly starting to open up around the world, it might not be too long before we can leave the country and begin feasting on this mouthwatering cuisine.