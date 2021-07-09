Indoor dining restrictions to remain in place at Costco, McDonald’s

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Costco, McDonald’s, and TKK Chicken (頂呱呱) in Taiwan will not allow indoor dining until July 26 despite the recent partial-lifting of the Level 3 epidemic warning restrictions.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情揮中心) announced on Thursday that most food and beverage industries are now allowed to partially reopen. However some chain restaurants and grocery stores decided to proceed with food deliveries and takeout instead.

In accordance with CECC recommendations, McDonald’s announced that they will not be allowing indoor dining until July 26. In the meantime, Mcdelivery, McDonald’s delivery service, will continue to make food deliveries, the statement read.

They also emphasized that all drive-thru customers must wear face masks while picking up their orders.

Costco also announced that it will allow customers to do grocery shopping but maintain restrictions on indoor dining.

In order to keep all their customers and employees safe, they will actively disinfect the premises of their store and continue contact tracing of their customers, they added.

On the other hand, Burger King announced that starting July 13, they will start offering indoor dining while strictly enforcing masks and social distancing. Additionally, they will regularly disinfect the restaurant.

Carrefour also stated that their indoor dining will be open to the public on July 13, but in following social distancing rules, they will only allow 100 people at a time instead of the usual 400.

In addition, tables will be placed 2 meters apart while a cleaning staff will disinfect the cafeteria daily.

All convenient stores including 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and OKMart, will prohibit in-door dining until further notice.