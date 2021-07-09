Taichung reports 3,500 violations against level 3 epidemic restrictions

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taichung City Government reported on Thursday 3,500 cases of violation against pandemic prevention regulations in the city since the onset of Level 3 Alert two months ago.

Research, Development and Evaluation Commission (研究發展考核委員會) of the city mentioned that the violations were mainly against regulations regarding face masks or gatherings.

Over ninety percent of the cases (3,328 cases), were due to not wearing a face mask properly although many of these cases were later dismissed after reviewed by the relevant authority.

Three vendors got fined NT$3,000 for not wearing a face mask properly amidst the inspection of Shuinan market by the Economic Development Bureau (經濟發展局) of the city.

According to the Level 3 Alert, indoor gatherings involving more than five individuals and outdoor gatherings involving more than ten individuals are forbidden and are subject to a fine of NT$60,000 up to NT$300,000.

In the past two months, 104 cases of violations against gathering regulations have been reported, and the fines have totaled NT$10,112,000.

Among all these cases, the most heavily fined was the case where seven individuals threw a drug-filled party at a motel in Xitun District (西屯區).

Each of the individuals was fined NT$300,000 since the Government concluded that their behaviors posed a massive threat to pandemic prevention and thus resorted to the maximal fine according to Article 67.1. (2) of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

In addition, the motel and the person in charge were also fined NT$1,000,000 for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

An elder man was also fined for trespassing a hiking trail in Beitun District (北屯區) that had been temporally closed due to the alert.