Health Minister voices support for local businesses’ acquisition of BNT vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed the government’s support for vaccine purchases by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台灣積體電路製造) and Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) on Thursday.

Non-governmental organizations such as the TSMC and Terry Gou’s Yonglin Foundation have continued in recent months in their endeavors to secure BNT vaccines for Taiwan.

Minister Chen pointed out that there are conflicts in purchasing BNT vaccines, but the central government will do its best to facilitate the purchases.

The minister mentioned that the sales of BNT Pfizer vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, which are distributed by the Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Company Ltd (上海復星), were acknowledged by the central government.

It was reported that the company contacted Guo and TSMC a few days ago.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also mentioned again a few days ago that the two private units are continuing with the vaccine procurement procedures.

Chen pointed out that it is inevitable for the vaccine acquisition procedure to encounter interference.

Regardless, the relevant corporations and units continue to work hard, Chen said, adding that the central government is hopeful for smooth execution.