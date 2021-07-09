世界上的狗狗分兩種？汪星人玩水曝兩種極端個性｜Twitter in stitches after discovering ‘two types’ of dogs

【看CP學英文】 伴隨著夏天的來臨是烈日當頭以及難以忍受的炎熱，大部分人都喜歡洗冷水澡對抗夏季熱浪，然而毛小孩也是這麼想的嗎？

As summer comes along with its burning sun and unbearable heat, most of us find ourselves in need of a cold shower to combat the raging summer heatwave. But do our fur babies think the same?

一位荷蘭籍的推特用戶 @buitengebieden_ 於週四分享了一段影片，而觀眾看完後應該能得到解答。

A Twitter user from the Netherlands @buitengebieden_ shared a post on Thursday a video that might just provide us with an answer.

影片裡一名男子拿著水管向一群狗狗灑水，狗狗們在清爽的冷水裡狂歡，沉浸在歡樂的氣氛裡似乎非常享受。

In the video, a man can be seen spraying water at a group of dogs as they reveled in the refreshingly cold water. The dogs were filmed frolicking around, seeming to really enjoy playing in the water.

There are two types of dogs.. pic.twitter.com/zRYQDRNvG2 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 6, 2021

「有些狗狗很愛玩水。」影片裡的男子說道。

“You have the dogs that love the water,” the man exclaimed.

「有些狗狗則討厭死了。」說著說著，鏡頭轉向另一群聚窩在角落裡的狗狗，牠們鄙視的眼神說明了一切，似乎是鐵了心要離得越遠越好。

“And then you have the dogs that hate the water,” the man continued as the camera turned to show another group of dogs looking rather unamused at the far end of the playing area.

其中一隻坐在邊邊得黃金獵犬更是堅決得不看其他狗兒嬉水，完全不屑一顧。

These dogs seemed determined to stay as far from the water as they possibly could, with a golden retriever even stubbornly looking away, not deigning the water even with a glance.

看來不是所有毛小孩都能體會冷水澡的好處！

It seems that not all our furry friends appreciate a cold shower!

一名網友在留言區寫道：「牠們不僅僅是討厭玩水，對那些在水裡玩得忘我的狗狗們也是嗤之以鼻呢。」

“They don’t just hate the water. They actively scorn those joyful dogs who are getting their water joy on,” a Twitter user said.

另一名推特用戶則表示：「右邊那隻黃金獵犬堅決不跟拿水管的男子有眼神交流。」

“The golden dog on the right determined not to make eye contact with the hose holder,” said another Twitter user.

在短短一天內，該影片已吸引超過33.8萬人觀看，並持續被轉發。

The video has garnered more than 338, 000 views on Twitter in the short span of one day, and continues to be retweeted.