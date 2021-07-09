沙鹿休閒景觀步道人氣飆升　老外點這關鍵：台灣才可行 | Expats share love of Taiwan’s Shalu Leisure Landscape Trail

【看CP學英文】臺灣國內疫情第三級警戒有望在7月26日後解除，民眾也因此迫不及待著手規劃旅遊行程，而根據知名訂房網站Booking.com針對1000名台灣人意調中所見，73%受訪者偏好國內旅遊。

Expectant of the lifting of COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions in Taiwan, many are earnestly planning future, long-awaited trips.

According to a survey of 1,000 Taiwanese by Booking.com, 73% of them preferred domestic travel.

在這樣的情況下，沙鹿休閒景觀步道也成了一個不錯的選擇，網友@bb211019日前在Instagram分享了當地一張照片，完美捕捉了此處美景意外爆紅。

With this in mind, Shalu Leisure Landscape Trail (沙鹿休閒景觀步道) may be an excellent choice.

Instagram user @bb211019 recently captured the spectacular view of the trail and shared the photo to a great response.

照片中，步道綿延不絕，植被環繞兩側，陽光一灑而下，更是引起廣大迴響，網友也將此地比擬為「臺版迷你萬里長城」，直呼「超美！」

Surrounded by greenery and lit up by the sun, the trail seems to stretch endlessly.

The photo soon went viral, and the trail was even dubbed “the miniature Great Wall of Taiwan,” and a great number of social media users commented, “Stunning” at the bottom.

這張照片也經網友分享至美版PTT論壇Reddit，廣受外國朋友好評，有位外籍人士更大讚步道是「粗曠主義的完美典範」。

The photo was also later reposted on Reddit, where it garnered appreciation from foreigners in Taiwan with one praising, “This is brutalism done right.”

其它外國網友也紛紛留言：「台灣基礎建設一向完善」、「台灣真漂亮」。

Others also commented, “Taiwan is a country that knows how to do infrastructure” and “What a beautiful country.”

然而，論壇中也有外國網友擔憂此地是否安全，並認為天黑後不該前往此處。

However, one of the users expressed his concern about safety and suggested that he wouldn’t dare to visit the trail after dark.

針對這樣的疑問，其它網友馬上替台灣辯解，「台灣的街道非常安全、人口稠密、夜間活動興盛。我相信這裡晚上一定會有路燈，也會有很多人」。

In response to that, another user immediately explained, “Taiwan’s streets are very safe. Taiwan is also very densely populated and nighttime activities are very popular. I suspect this will be nicely lit up at night and quite an attraction so you wouldn’t be alone.”