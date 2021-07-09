Taiwan Premier responds to tweet removal by emphasizing US support

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) suggested during an inspection visit to Tainan on Friday that the US has been demonstrating enthusiastic support for Taiwan and facilitating Taiwan’s exposure to the world by practical steps, in response to Washington’s removal of a tweet originally containing the flag of Taiwan.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team tweeted on Tuesday that the US is distributing vaccines to various countries, including Taiwan, on Tuesday. The tweet was accompanied by an illustration where Taiwan’s flag could be seen.

However, the post was soon removed.

The White House on Thursday acknowledged that the inclusion of Taiwan’s flag was an “honest mistake” and shouldn’t be regarded as a shift in its policy.

Su stressed that the US has been devoting efforts to securing the international space of Taiwan, regional security, and even vaccine distribution since President Biden’s inauguration.

He mentioned that these efforts were proven by the visit of three bipartisan senators by a military aircraft and the supply of vaccines that tripled the amount originally pledged.

He also added that Taiwan respects any diplomatic actions or strategies of an ally.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) indicated that the relations between Taiwan and the US are rapidly strengthening and developing toward a positive direction.

Lo also mentioned that the clear truth is practical Taiwan-US interactions have been scaled up in depth and width.