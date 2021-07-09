Former MOTC Minister promotes local cultural industry amid pandemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Minister of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) encouraged citizens to support the local creative industry on Thursday.

Due to the ongoing pandemic in Taiwan, the local creative industry has been greatly affected.

The former minister posted on Facebook to urge citizens to book performances and attend cultural events.

He mentioned that for citizens during the pandemic, health comes first, and the economy comes second.

Lin expressed that what people fail to see is that the pandemic may cause an irreparable injury to the local cultural industry.

The former minister introduced the Taiwanese Cultural Association (TCA, 臺灣文化協會), which was established in 1921 “for the purpose of promoting the culture of Taiwan.”

He noted that it is crucial for preserving and developing Taiwanese culture.

The cultural scene in Taiwan has grown to be diverse, developing industries in humanities, performing arts, visual arts, film, television, pop music and more, Lin said.

He highlighted that among those in the industry, there are many who work hard with passion, even if they cannot earn much. The pandemic has put the livelihood of these talents at stake.

He emphasized that talents in the cultural field are unique, and they take more time than any other industry to foster. The pandemic would likely lead to career changes and would largely damage the national culture.

The former minister vowed to work with the Light Foundation (光合基金會) and recruit partners to support Taiwan’s cultural industry.

“Let’s book a performance for tomorrow to retain Taiwan’s cultural talents,” said Lin.