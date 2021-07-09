CECC confirms 36 infection cases and 12 deaths, tally at 15,185

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 32 new local infections, 4 imported COVID-19 cases, and 12 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,185.

The new cases reported that day include 17 men and 15 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 70. They began showing symptoms between July 1 and July 8.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 19 cases, New Taipei City reported 11 cases and Taoyuan City listed 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 12 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 8 men and 4 women. According to the CECC, they were aged between 40 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 12 and July 4.

They tested positive between May 16 and July 7, and their deaths were reported on June 30 and July 8.

The CECC reported that among the 13,929 cases recorded between May 11 and July 7, 11,536 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 82.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, four imported cases from Turkey, the U.S., and the Czech Republic were reported today; all four had submitted negative test results taken 3 days prior to their arrival in Taiwan.

Case 15270 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who returned from Turkey on June 25.

She was tested on July 7 when her quarantine period ended in Taiwan and the infection was confirmed today. No possible contacts have been listed by the CECC so far.

Case 15283 is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties and she recently returned from the states on July 7.

She was tested on arrival and the infection was confirmed today.

Six passengers who were seated within two rows of her have all been accounted for by the CECC and are currently under quarantine.

Two other Taiwanese women (case 15289, 15290) returned to Taiwan from the Czech Republic on July 7.

They were also tested at the airport on arrival and the infection was confirmed today.

They have not exhibited any virus-related symptoms as of today and possible contacts are being investigated by the CECC.

As of press time, 15,185 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,197 imported cases, 13,935 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 730 people have died.