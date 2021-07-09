Rifat gives insightful response to hateful comments from Taiwanese

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Turkist-Taiwanese YouTuber Rıfat (吳鳳) gave an insightful response to Taiwanese haters by urging parents to make sure they raise their kids right on Wednesday.

Rifat obtained a ROC national identification card (中華民國身分證) 2 years ago and loves to share his love for Taiwan on social media.

However, he is constantly bashed by some because of his race.

He revealed that he recently received many comments telling him to go back to Turkey and not take up vaccination slots for Taiwaneses.

One comment stated, “Go back to your own country,” while another read “No one cares about you, you do not belong in Taiwan.”

Rifat responded to the comment by saying, “The most important part of parenting is to raise confident kids because insecure kids can grow up to be insecure adults who feel the need to put other people down.”

He added, “These are all people who are insecure about not achieving anything so they spend their time tearing others down to make themselves feel better.”

Rifat said he considers his hate comments as constructive criticism and emphasized the importance of teaching kids to treat everyone equally even if it is someone they do not like

He mentioned that he tries to not pay too much attention to all the hate he receives.

Instead, he chooses to educate people on the importance of raising their kids to be good people.

Of course, Rifat also has many supportive fans who took to the comment section, writing, “We are proud that you are a part of our country,” “You have such a nice family,” and “People who are rude, are usually people who have not accomplished anything in their life.”