超商架奇特飲料擺設迎中元　網友笑瘋：色盲檢測？｜Taiwanese convenience store anticipates Ghost Festival gives colorful display

【看CP學英文】 在中華文化裡，中元節為農曆七月十五日正式開始，而今年的鬼門預計在八月中旬打開，這意味著陰間靈魂又要重返陽間與我們相聚了。

In Chinese culture, the fifteenth day of the seventh lunar month marks the beginning of the Ghost Festival (中元節), when ghosts and spirits, including those of deceased ancestors, visit the living world.

This year, the underworld gates are set to open sometime in mid-August.

距離鬼門開還有一個多月的時間，台灣的商店也正忙著為中元節做足準備。

With a little over a month till the festival begins, shops in Taiwan are gearing up to stock enough food and drinks for Taiwanese to offer the spirits in August.

一位網友近日也在「路上觀察學院」臉書社團中上傳了一張便利商店的照片，大大展現了店員的創意。

One social media user recently posted on Facebook group ‘Streets Observation Academy’ (路上觀察學院) showcasing a stunningly colorful display set up by a local convenience store.

照片裡只見整個玻璃櫃排了滿滿的麥香飲料，然仔細一看卻會發現其中小小設計，竟呈現出「中元」二字。

The photo showed the Chinese characters ‘中元’ （zhong yuan, referring to ‘Ghost Festival’） made up entirely of Mine Shine (麥香) beverages.

店家將一排排的麥香紅茶、綠茶與奶茶排成字，在超商外面擺放。

In fact, the feat was created by stacking packets of Mine Shine black, green, and milk tea on top of one another outside the convenience store.

因為小時候飲料選項有限，因此麥香飲料就成為許多台灣民眾的兒時回憶。

The drinks are a staple in many Taiwanese’s childhoods when not many options for beverages were available.

有一名網友便在留言區裡寫道：「喝麥香最對味～」，呼應了麥香的廣告詞。

“You can’t go wrong with Mine Shine,” one user commented, with an obvious reference to the brand’s slogan.

「711的店員很厲害。」另一位網友寫道。

“The 7-11 staff are incredible,” another user commented。

也有人針對麥香紅、綠茶的包裝開玩笑說：「我還以為測辨色力的圖。」

“I thought this was a test for color blindness” jests another user, making a dig at the red and green colors of the packet drinks.

有些人覺得太有趣了，甚至還修改原圖將「中元」改成「中天」等字樣。

Some users were so amused that they edited the original photo and came up with several variations of the Chinese characters ‘中元’, including ‘中天’ (referring to CTi News).

看來許多台灣民眾都被該臉書貼文給逗樂了，也難怪貼文的按讚人數超過八千人，更被轉發了近百次。

It seems that many Taiwanese are tickled by the original post, which has garnered more than 8,000 likes and shared nearly 100 times.