面試失敗憤而撕爛公司手冊　以此重現梵谷名畫驚呆網友｜Discouraged interviewee makes ingenious replica of famous painting from company brochures

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀肺炎疫情重重打擊求職市場，對於求職者來說，這段期間可說是困難重重，而滿腹委屈的民眾究竟該如何宣洩？

The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the job market and inflicted a rough time on jobseekers. So, for those discouraged, what is the best way to vent all frustration?

日本一名網友(@tai_oi_shii)在面試數十間公司後結果卻都石沉大海，一氣之下把各家公司的宣傳手冊撕到粉碎，拼貼出19世紀荷蘭畫家梵谷的名畫《夜晚露天咖啡座》。

A Twitter user from Japan (@tai_oi_shii) shared his experiences, revealing that he had recently invited for dozens of interviews, yet nothing became of them.

Frustrated and resentful, he tore up all the brochures of the companies he interviewed at into pieces and created a collage with them, transforming the litter into a masterpiece of the Nineteenth Century—”Café Terrace at Night” by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

這位網友將成果分享到推特上，因精準重現名畫讓大批網友嘆為觀止，目前已經吸引近6萬多人轉推和32萬的讚。

He then shared the achievement to Twitter which led many social media users to praise him for the perfect replication. The tweet has been retweeted almost 60,000 times and liked by 320,000 users.

網友紛紛留言大讚這名網友為「天才」，也有人替該名網友打氣，表示「如此有才能怎麼會沒有公司要錄取？」、「如果是我一定錄取你。」

Many social media users lauded him as “genius” and encouraged him to pursue his talent.

One commented, “How come no company recruits a talent like you?” Another also cheered him on and said, “If I were the employer, I would regret not having you in our team.”

另外也有一名網友提議：「把你的故事寫進作品介紹，一定能賣個好價錢。」

Another even proposed, “Write your story into the introduction of your work, and you’ll definitely sell it at a fair price.”

這位網友隨後也表示自己完成這幅作品後心中的怨氣與牽掛也通通「昇華」了。由此可見，這個方法貌似成功地達到了療癒效果。

He later mentioned that upon completion of this work, his resentment and feelings of regret had subsided. It seems that this process did prove to be a successful way to soothe his frustrations.