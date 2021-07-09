The Latest: Judge: attackers say planned to arrest Moïse

The latest developments in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A judge investigating the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says two Haitian-Americans arrested in the case were acting as translators for a larger group of attackers that originally planned to arrest, not kill the leader, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported Friday.

Speaking to the French-language newspaper, Judge Clément Noël didn’t elaborate on what grounds the group sought to arrest Moise. Noël said one of the suspects, James Solages, told him he “found this job on the internet.”

Solages had been in Haiti for only a month and the other U.S. citizen arrested, Joseph Vincent, for six months, Noël said.

A separate judge, Fidélito Dieudonné, said four of the 15 Colombians arrested in the case entered Haiti on June 6 after passing through the Dominican Republic.

Noël also told the newspaper that police confiscated weapons used by the attackers, including pistols, cartridges, the server of the surveillance camera at Moïse’s home, a checkbook for the president and his wife, axes, wire cutters, clothes, food, cell phones and cash.

Haitian police say they have arrested 17 people in all in Wednesday’s killing and are looking for more. They have not revealed a possible motive.

___

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s foreign ministry says Haitian police have arrested 11 armed suspects who tried to break into the its embassy in Port-au-Prince. It gave no details of the suspects’ identities or a reason for the break-in.

“As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the President of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

Officials said police were alerted by embassy security guards while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. The ministry said some doors and windows were broken but there was no other damage to the embassy.

Haiti is one of a handful of countries worldwide that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of the rival mainland Chinese government in Beijing.

Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia’s government says at least six are former members of its army.

Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, said Thursday night that 15 of the detainees were from Colombia.