W27 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】三級警戒的延長、新的疫苗預約系統上線、再一批62.6萬劑AZ疫苗抵達台灣、台北市七家醫院開始提供免費PCR檢測和一位平常很健談的市長突然在一場辯論中發現自己的麥克風被搶走了，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

The extension of the level 3 epidemic warning, the launch of a new vaccination registration system, the arrival of another 626,000 doses of the AZ vaccine, the arrival of free PCR tests at seven Taipei hospitals, and a usually vocal mayor suddenly stuck without a microphone in a middle of a verbal argument,

Here is our top five this week.

三級警戒延長至7／26 微解封指引一次看 | Level 3 epidemic warning extended until July 26

中央流行疫情指揮中心於週四宣布第三級警戒將持續到7月26日，而特定產業可以在7月12日後微解封。

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced on Thursday the extension of the level 3 epidemic warning until July 26 with selected industries enjoying partial re-opening after July 12.

疫苗預約平台上線！《NOWnews》實測完整流程 | Taiwan launches official vaccine registration platform

衛生單位所設計的「COVID-19公費疫苗預約平台」系統於週四正式上線，主要是為了幫助提升台灣疫苗接種率。

Health authorities on Thursday officially launched a new registration system aimed at boosting Taiwan’s vaccination drive.

自購62.6萬劑AZ疫苗傍晚抵台 蘇貞昌：儘快讓更多人施打 | New batch of 626,000 AZ vaccines arrives in Taiwan

超過60萬劑的AZ疫苗於週三透過一架從曼谷起飛的中華航空公司貨機抵達台灣。

More than 600,000 doses of the AZ vaccine arrived on Wednesday onboard a China Airlines cargo aircraft that departed from Bangkok.

北市7家醫院免費PCR！民眾一早排隊「流程有點亂」| Messy but free PCR tests at Taipei hospitals draw backlash

台灣民眾於週三抱怨免費PCR篩檢服務報到登記程序有點混亂。

Some Taiwanese on Wednesday complained about the registration procedure for free PCR tests which they called slightly “unorganized.”

環南市場遭林昶佐嗆聲 柯文哲自爆：當天我被設局了| Mayor Ko unhappy about Huanan Market imbroglio with Freddy Lim

台北市市長柯文哲在週三時表示自己對於在環南市與立法委員林昶佐的爭執感到不滿。

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je expressed his displeasure on Wednesday at a verbal argument with Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) during a visit at the Huanan Market.

