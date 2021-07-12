Shanghai Fosun Pharma reaches agreement with TSMC, YongLin Foundation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (Fosun Pharma, 上海復星醫藥集團) declared on Sunday that Fosun Industrial (復興實業), a subsidiary of the group, had concluded an agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.(TSMC, 台積電), Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團), and YongLin Foundation (永齡基金會) to sell ten million doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Taiwan.

Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese state-run media, published a report on Sunday evening claiming that a spokesperson for Shanghai Fosun Pharma expressed hopes to help “compatriots in Taiwan” resume normal life as soon as possible by supplying vaccines in accordance with the agreement and common business rules.

It also suggested that Fosun Pharma entered into an agreement with German BioNTech in March 2020 to participate in the R&D of the vaccine and to secure the exclusive commercial rights and interests in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The vaccine was approved for import into Hong Kong and Macau in January and February 2021 repectively.

The report also claimed that since the outbreak within Taiwan this May, local governments, enterprises, and non-governmental organizations have signified the intention to purchase the BNT vaccine.

It argued that it was not until late June that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民主進步黨) administration reluctantly agreed to the proposal of TSMC, Foxconn, and YongLing Foundation.

In addition, a report from Reuters on Sunday noted that Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BNT, commented that since the outbreak, providing safe and effective vaccines to more people around the world has always been the common goal of BNT.

Its partners and the company were very grateful to be able to also supply the Taiwanese people with vaccine doses manufactured in Europe, the report said.