KMT Chairman proposes teenagers be given priority to BNT vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) expressed on Sunday that teenagers should get priority for BNT vaccines when they arrive in Taiwan.

As of now, the AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccines in Taiwan are limited to people over 18 years old, so only BNT vaccines can be administered to teenagers over 12 years old.

Chiang said that the vaccination priority for the incoming BNT vaccines should be given to teenagers, as it can create a safe environment at school.

The delta variant virus is also infecting many teenagers around the world, he said.

Regarding the donation of the BNT vaccine by local businesses, the chairman questioned that the government is delaying the process.

Chiang stated that it is only after repeated urging that the government completed the authorization with Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會).

TSMC and Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) were said to be signing contracts at the moment, and the county governments are still working on the procurement applications.